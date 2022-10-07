Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,176 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,176 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.77. 13,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

