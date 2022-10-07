Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $43,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

G traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $44.46. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

