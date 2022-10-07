FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.