FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

