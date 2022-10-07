FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 934,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

