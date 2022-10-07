FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0432 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $26.63 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007243 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012831 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012742 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,562,983 coins and its circulating supply is 616,368,191 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinfio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialfio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FIO Protocol (FIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. FIO Protocol has a current supply of 816,380,464.4519777 with 616,151,363.7076011 in circulation. The last known price of FIO Protocol is 0.04391313 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,332,275.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fioprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

