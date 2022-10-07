Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 43,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 58,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.01.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

