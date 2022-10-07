First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 28,628,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,243,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.