First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 3,783,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.