First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.