First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $35.52 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,563,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,797. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

