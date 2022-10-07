First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

