First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,261 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $9.76 on Friday, reaching $259.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,900. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

