First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,568 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CME traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.33 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average is $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

