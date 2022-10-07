First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 46,450 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

