First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

IVW traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $58.37. 2,634,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.