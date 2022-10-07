First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
IVW traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $58.37. 2,634,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.