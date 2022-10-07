First Merchants Corp Acquires 888 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Public Storage by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $287.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average of $337.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

