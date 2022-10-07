First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $261.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.89.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

