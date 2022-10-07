First Merchants Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.