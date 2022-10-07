First Merchants Corp Has $751,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

PFF opened at $31.60 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

