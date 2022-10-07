First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

