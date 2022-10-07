First Merchants Corp Sells 7,402 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

