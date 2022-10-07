First Merchants Corp Sells 8,850 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.