First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $489,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.3% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.80. 29,004,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,860,238. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

