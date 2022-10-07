First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,138 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

