First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VV traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $166.35. 6,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.