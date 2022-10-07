First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 131,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.