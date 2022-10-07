First PREMIER Bank Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,125,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,145,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

