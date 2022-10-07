First PREMIER Bank Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Starbucks by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

