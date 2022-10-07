First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $64.46.

