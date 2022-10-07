First PREMIER Bank Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,021,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $12.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,497. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $307.15 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average is $358.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

