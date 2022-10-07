First PREMIER Bank Sells 277 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. 37,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.