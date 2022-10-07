First PREMIER Bank Sells 917 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. 114,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.65 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

