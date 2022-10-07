First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 1.9% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

