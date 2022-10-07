First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.43. Approximately 7,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

