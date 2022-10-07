First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 6,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

