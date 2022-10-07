First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.12

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $41.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 4,605 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
