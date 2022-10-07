First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.12

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $41.59. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 4,605 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

