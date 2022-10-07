First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,349 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $21,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,511. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.