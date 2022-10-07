First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $7.97. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,137 shares traded.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

