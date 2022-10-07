Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $35.93 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo (FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @flamingofinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo (FLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Neo platform. Flamingo has a current supply of 312,284,062. The last known price of Flamingo is 0.11516426 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,655,958.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flamingo.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

