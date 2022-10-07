Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.03%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

