Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £136 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of FLTR opened at £104.80 ($126.63) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,065.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The firm has a market cap of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

