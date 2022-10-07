Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 368.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

FTNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

