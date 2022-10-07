Franklin (FLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Franklin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Franklin has a market cap of $567,108.42 and approximately $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Franklin Profile

Franklin’s launch date was July 31st, 2020. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 tokens. The official message board for Franklin is medium.com/@blackocean. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @franklinyield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Franklin (FLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Franklin has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Franklin is 0.00327642 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $942,510.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfly.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

