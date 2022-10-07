Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 2,967,386 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 38,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,309. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

