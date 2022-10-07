Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
FSP opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
