Fraser Gray Purchases 3,339 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) insider Fraser Gray bought 3,339 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,237.13 ($2,703.15).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Trading Up 1.6 %

LON MAV4 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 64 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.46 million and a PE ratio of 787.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.16. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.87).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

