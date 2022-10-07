Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Increased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. 583,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,642,922. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.