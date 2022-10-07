FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -25.47% -22.13% Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($0.92) -16.62 Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.58 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -48.59

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sunrun 0 2 14 0 2.88

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.61%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $49.19, indicating a potential upside of 80.77%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Sunrun beats FREYR Battery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

