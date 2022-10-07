Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 5,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,843. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

